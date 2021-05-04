Lincoln National (LNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.