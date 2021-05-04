Lincoln National (LNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LNC opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Earnings History for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit