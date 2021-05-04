Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $1,064,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

