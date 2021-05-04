Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

