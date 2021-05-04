Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust makes up about 2.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

