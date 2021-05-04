Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,388 shares of company stock valued at $143,836,991. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $310.00 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.45 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.46, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.99 and a 200-day moving average of $389.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.