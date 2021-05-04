Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,535 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 137,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

