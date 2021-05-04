Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Athira Pharma worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after buying an additional 797,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $4,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,869,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

