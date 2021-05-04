Linde (LIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIN opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.76 and a 200-day moving average of $259.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

