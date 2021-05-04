Linear Price Up 18.1% This Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $391.33 million and approximately $112.56 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00069985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00843689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.67 or 0.09709471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00101074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044632 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

