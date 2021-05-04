Lition (LIT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 54.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $28,337.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded 248.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,852.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.58 or 0.06022629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.50 or 0.00602518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.30 or 0.01974916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00138185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.05 or 0.00718381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.79 or 0.00646804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.44 or 0.00469331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition's total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition's official website is www.lition.io . Lition's official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

