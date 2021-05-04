LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.900–1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$468 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.96 million.LivePerson also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.09 EPS.
LivePerson stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 1,872,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,394. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $72.23.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,966 shares of company stock worth $4,378,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
