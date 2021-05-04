LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.900–1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$468 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.96 million.LivePerson also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.09 EPS.

LivePerson stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. 1,872,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,394. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.07.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,966 shares of company stock worth $4,378,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

