LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$65.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

LiveXLive Media stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,349. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

LIVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

In other news, Director Jay E. Krigsman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,721 shares in the company, valued at $388,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 32,410 shares of company stock worth $130,860. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

