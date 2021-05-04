loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
loanDepot stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 165,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
