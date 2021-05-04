loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

loanDepot stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 165,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

