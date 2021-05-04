Louisiana-Pacific Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.35 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $12.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NYSE:LPX opened at $67.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,472 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 69,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.