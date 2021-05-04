Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.18

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.18 and last traded at $70.26, with a volume of 43151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

