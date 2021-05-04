LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Analyst Recommendations for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit