LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

