Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,317. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.52 million, a PE ratio of 63.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

