Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. SEB Equities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $32.25 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

