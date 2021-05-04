Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.50.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

