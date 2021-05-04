Luther Burbank Co. (LBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 17th

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $599.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

