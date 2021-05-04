LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €625.00 ($735.29).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €4.40 ($5.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €630.60 ($741.88). The stock had a trading volume of 242,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €590.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €516.81. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

