Lympo (LYM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.67 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

