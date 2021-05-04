Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,843 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

