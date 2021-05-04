Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
MCN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,253. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.