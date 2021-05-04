Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

MCN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,253. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 516,903 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

