Magna International (MGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGA opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. Magna International has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $99.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

