MahaDAO Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $1.23 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $6.47 or 0.00011887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066310 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 3,051.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.68 or 0.03539404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00264190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.79 or 0.01162468 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00745097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,608.00 or 1.00317459 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

