Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 5,471 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $16,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

