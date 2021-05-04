Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $280,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $192.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

