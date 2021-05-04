Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $48,130,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -706.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

