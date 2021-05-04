Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in International Business Machines by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.