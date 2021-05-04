ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $121.62. 7,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,334. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $124.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

