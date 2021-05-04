Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.96.

MFC opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

