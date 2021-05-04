MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $22.13 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $22.13 million and $1.74 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00267546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.20 or 0.01164419 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.15 or 0.00729639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,154.07 or 0.99743248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

