Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.4% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 480,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,312 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 120.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of MPC opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

