Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

MPC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 61,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

