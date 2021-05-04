Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Down 14.6% in April

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

