MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post $196.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.26 million to $202.63 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $184.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $786.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.27 million to $810.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $890.78 million, with estimates ranging from $846.55 million to $925.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $14.68 on Thursday, hitting $474.00. 265,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $434.33 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

