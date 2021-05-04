Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VAC opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

