Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $706.40

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 706.40 ($9.23) and traded as high as GBX 745 ($9.73). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 727 ($9.50), with a volume of 638,769 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 707.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 706.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 605.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total value of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Over the last three months, insiders bought 66 shares of company stock worth $45,124.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.