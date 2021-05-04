Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,123 shares of company stock worth $172,961,649 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.03. 47,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,760. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.25. The company has a market capitalization of $372.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

