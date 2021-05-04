Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $444.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Mastercard stock opened at $379.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $376.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,123 shares of company stock worth $172,961,649 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

