Matador Resources Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

