Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.75 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00598971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

