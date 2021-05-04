Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
MAXR traded down $11.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 253,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,809. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.
In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Maxar Technologies
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.
