Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAXR traded down $11.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 253,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,809. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

