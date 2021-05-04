Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities to C$59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.71% from the stock’s current price.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of MAXR stock traded down C$12.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.04. 963,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of C$12.22 and a 52 week high of C$74.44.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.