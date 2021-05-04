MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of MXL opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 over the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,942 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 534,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,460 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.