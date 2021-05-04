McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $192.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.04. McKesson has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

