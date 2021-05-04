Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

MFIN traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,095. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

