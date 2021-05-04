MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.60 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $30.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of MediWound stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,491. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in MediWound by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

