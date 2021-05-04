MediWound (MDWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

